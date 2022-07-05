KP govt asks State Life to include 6m tribals in Sehat Card Plus

Peshawar – KP Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to immediately ask State Life Insurance to include all 6 million tribal residents (merged districts) in Sehat Card Plus as interim relief.

In a statement, Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the decision was taken after the federal government stopped free medical facility to around 1.2 million families in merged districts through Sehat Card.

He said that on the one hand, federal government announced medical colleges and universities in merged districts while on other it denied free medical treatment facility unilaterally.