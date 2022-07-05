APP

KP govt asks State Life to include 6m tribals in Sehat Card Plus

Peshawar    –   KP Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to immediately ask State Life Insurance to include all 6 million tribal residents (merged districts) in Sehat Card Plus as interim relief.

In a statement, Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the decision was taken after the federal government stopped free medical facility to around 1.2 million families in merged districts through Sehat Card.

He said that on the one hand, federal government announced medical colleges and universities in merged districts while on other it denied free medical treatment facility unilaterally.

More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

1 of 9,820

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More