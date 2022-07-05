KP govt to fund Sehat Card Scheme for merged areas out of own kitty: CM

Peshawar – After federal government’s decision to discontinue funding of Sehat Card Scheme for the newly merged districts with effect from 1st July 2022, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to fund the scheme out of its own kitty as an interim arrangement with the aim to continue provision of free treatment facilities to the people of merged tribal districts without any interruption.

The decision was taken in the 76th meeting of the provincial cabinet held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to make immediate arrangements to continue the Sehat Card Scheme of merged districts. He said the provincial government will continue this pro-poor scheme for the people of merged areas through its own resources till the issue of transfer of funds from the federal government is resolved.

He made it clear to the quarters concerned that health card scheme of merged districts should not be suspended under any circumstances; the people of tribal districts were the equal citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they will not be deprived of free medical treatment facility.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government would take up the issue of transfer of funds for the scheme at every relevant forum and would not compromise on the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressing his grave concern over the discontinuation of funds for Sehat Card Scheme of merged tribal districts recorded an agitation with the federal government and wrote a formal letter to federal health minister to this end.

Mahmood Khan directs to make immediate arrangements to continue scheme of merged districts

In the letter, the CM said that discontinuation of PSDP funded Sehat Sahulat Programme in merged districts will be a clear disregard to the suffering and sacrifices of the people they have been through for the safety and security of the country. He said the step of federal government will be a deviation by the federal government from a vowed commitment of the universal health coverage.

“This singular step couples with low allocation in the federal budget has the potential of significantly increasing the sense of deprivation and alienation of the masses of merged districts,” the letter reads.

It said that former prime minister Imran Khan did not approve the transfer of Sehat Sahulat Programme without funding. The Chief Minister, in his letter pointed out that instead of making arrangement for the funding of Sehat Sahulat Programme for tribal people, the federal government has unilaterally decided to stop health services to over five million citizens of ex-FATA.

The Chief Minister demanded of the federal government to revisit its decision of closure of funds for Sehat card scheme of newly merged districts.