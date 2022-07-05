Our Staff Reporter

LRH treated over 300 children suffering from typhoid in June

PESHAWAR – Paediatric unit of the Lady Reading Hospital treated more than 300 children suffering from drug resistant typhoid in the month of June.

LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim said that the LRH’s paediatric unit is the largest such facility in the province, with 200 beds capacity including 60 nursery and 60 emergency beds.

Asim said that LRH paediatric unit also provides free treatment to more than 100 children suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration on a daily basis.

Associate Professor Dr Afshan Khattak, chairperson paediatric unit, said: “Treatment of one child costs more than Rs50,000 for 5 days while all treatment including laboratory tests and medicines have been provided free of cost by the hospital.”

She said that typhoid among children is a serious emerging disease that is preventable through vaccination.

Dr Afshan Khattak said that other than treatment of the typhoid-affected children, LRH paediatric unit plans to hold public awareness sessions and seminars for professionals regarding typhoid in children.

She said that mass vaccination is the only way forward towards eradication of this serious issue.

 

