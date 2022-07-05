Miftah holds meeting with ADB’s country director

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Monday held a meeting with Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yong Ye at Finance Division.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail welcomed the delegation from ADB and acknowledged ADB’s facilitation in continuation of reform programs for sustainable growth in Pakistan. The finance minister shared with the delegation about the currently undertaken budgetary and fiscal measures and apprised them about the targeted revenue and development goals for growing and sustaining the economic infrastructure. The finance minister apprised the delegation about the focus of present government on effective structural reforms measures for ensuring the inclusive and sustainable growth in Pakistan.

Yong Ye, Country Director ADB, informed the federal minister about the progress in energy and social protection programs being carried out in Pakistan by ADB. Regarding the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25, it was shared that this strategy is in line with the vision of government of Pakistan. In conclusion, the finance minister expressed gratitude to ADB delegation for their persistent support and guaranteed them of full cooperation by the present government for the swift execution of the ongoing programs. Senior officers from Finance and ADB also participated in the meeting.