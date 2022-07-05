Israr Ahmad

Missing minor girl’s body found in Korang nullah

Islamabad/Rawalpindi – The body of an 8-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Pindorian Waheedabad, was found from Korang Nullah, informed sources on Monday. According to details,  Javeria (8), a resident of Waheedabad, Pindorian, left her house some five days ago but did not return. Extensive efforts were made to find the missing girl but no trace of her was found. The incident was deemed to be an abduction case and her  parents filed an application  with police station Khanna for registration of a case . They said the locals on Monday spotted a body floating in Nullah Korang and alerted police and other rescue services. Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and fished out the body with help of rescuer service divers. The body was moved to PIMS for autopsy. According to a police officer, the police investigators   are ascertaining either girl was killed after assaulting sexually by unknown killers.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

1 of 9,299