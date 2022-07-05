Our Staff Reporter

Need stressed for quality research to combat challenges: UAF VC

FAISALABAD – The University of Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Monday stressed the need to conduct quality research work, in order to combat different challenges and to produce the manpower equipped with scientific knowledge.

He was addressing an inaugural session of two-day international symposium titled “Frontiers In Computational Chemistry”, under the auspices of Department of Chemistry and Endowment Fund Secretariat, UAF. Dr Iqrar said that quality research would open new avenues of development and prosperity. He said that UAF was taking all possible steps to hone the skills of students with the modern knowledge, that would help them to face the odds in the fields in a better way.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa said that a bright future can be ensured by making hard work and dedication. He said that computational chemistry had become an essential approach in the nearly every area of molecular sciences, including catalysis, biophysics, environmental sciences, and spectroscopy. “Calculation can provide excellent insight at the atomic level into mechanism, dynamics and processes and provide accurate molecular properties predictions”, he added.

Chairman Chemistry Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said, “Computational chemistry is a branch of chemistry that uses computer simulation to solve complex chemical problems. It exploits methods of theoretical chemistry, incorporated into efficient computer programmes, to calculate the structures and the properties of molecules”. He said that symposium was meant to bring together researchers to promote an innovative, creative, and collaborative environment. He said that with computational chemistry, we can effectively solve the health, pharmaceutical and agriculture sector. Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr Khurshed Ayub, Dr Saima Kalsoom, Dr Shamsha, Dr Umer Rashed, Dr Adnan, Dr Javaid, Dr Shafiq and other notables spoke on the occasion.

 

