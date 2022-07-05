News Desk

PA passes unanimous resolution condemning misuse of power by Punjab CM

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the misuse of powers by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz ahead of Punjab by-elections in 20 constituencies on July 17.

The resolution stated that Hamza Shahbaz is not performing his duties as per the recent Supreme Court’s order, adding that he has announced development schemes and transferred the officers ahead of Punjab by-elections.

The House condemns how the journalist community is being targeted, the resolution further stated.

