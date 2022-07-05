News Desk

Pakistan, England T20I series scheduled in Lahore, Karachi

Twenty-20 matches between Pakistan and English cricket teams will be played in Lahore and Karachi. The three-member security team of the English Cricket Board (ECB) will visit Pakistan in July for the inspection of security.

The English security team will be inspecting the accommodation and routes of the players during their stay from the hotel to the stadium. The team will then submit the report to ECB.

Due to less time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to schedule matches in Multan and Rawalpindi. While new pitches have been prepared for the T20I series in Lahore and Karachi stadiums.

On the other hand, English captain Jos Buttler has said that due to the Test series between England and South Africa, some key players will not be available for the Pakistan tour.

