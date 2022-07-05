Pakistan reports 653 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours 

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,539,275.

The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,403 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 653 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 18,950 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 653 persons were tested positive for the disease.

The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.45 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

13 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: Met Office

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 805 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP

Islamabad

ECP summons Punjab CM for violating code of conduct

Islamabad

Imran threatens to ‘spill the beans’ if pushed to the wall

Islamabad

ECP bars PM from opening water scheme in Thatta

National

Tough contest expected between PTI, PML-N

National

Pakistan, Turkey will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

Islamabad

Centre issues ‘fresh guidelines’ as Covid cases rise ahead of Eid

1 of 8,583

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More