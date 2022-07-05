Shafqat Ali

Pakistan summons Indian envoy, protests against Twitter blockage

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) and a strong demarche was made on the Indian government’s blocking of access to content of 80 accounts on Twitter including accounts of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions in Iran, Turkey, Egypt, UN-New York and the national broadcaster Radio Pakistan, by activating geo-blocking and censorship laws. The diplomat was conveyed that these Indian actions were against the international standards, obligations, norms, and framework of flow of information and reflected the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India, said a Foreign Ministry statement. It was noted that the new illegal practice employed by the Indian government of regulating the internet sphere with regard to diplomatic accounts, with a clear intent to stifle dissent stood completely against the rights to access to information and fundamental freedom of opinion or expression. “The government of India has been urged to immediately reverse its actions relating to the blocking of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions’ Twitter accounts in India. India must also abide by the established international norms and standards as espoused by the United Nations and also ensure protection of fundamental freedoms and respect for dissent,” it said.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

1 of 9,299

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More