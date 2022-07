The youngest member of Pakistan’s climbing community, Shehroze Kashif broke another record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat.

Kashif has scaled Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu, and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander.

The 20-year-old mountaineer wants to hold the record for being the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.