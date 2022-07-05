News Desk

Parliamentary Committee on National Security meets today

ISLAMABAD – The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) to discuss current national security issues.  Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will chair the meeting. A letter was sent to the members of the Committee to attend the meeting including Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Senior Parliamentary Leaders of both the Houses, Federal Ministers, Senior Political Leaders,  Provincial Chief Ministers, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee will also be attended by senior members of the National Assembly and the Senate, members of Standing Committees on Defense, Federal Secretaries Defense, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs, Health and National Security Division, four provincial chief secretaries, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

 

 

