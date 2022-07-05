Our Staff Reporter

PCF congrats Fakhar on his election as VP BFA

LAHORE    –    Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair have congratulated PFB President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah on his election as Vice President of the Baseball Federation of Asia.

In a statement, both the PCF high-ups extended special congratulations to Syed Fakhar Shah and expressed hope that under Fakhar’s dynamic leadership, baseball in Pakistan will reach the new heights. Thanking the PCF high-ups, Fakhar said that he will continue to strive to serve baseball in Pakistan.

Paying a great tribute to Fakhar’s father Syed Khawar Shah late, Moazzam Khan said that Syed Khawar was a great sportsman and organizer and above all, founder of baseball in Pakistan. “With his hard work and dedication, he gave recognition to baseball in Pakistan, and now his soon is following his father’s footsteps in a true manner and taking the game in Pakistan to new heights.”

More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

1 of 11,168

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More