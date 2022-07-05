PCF congrats Fakhar on his election as VP BFA

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair have congratulated PFB President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah on his election as Vice President of the Baseball Federation of Asia.

In a statement, both the PCF high-ups extended special congratulations to Syed Fakhar Shah and expressed hope that under Fakhar’s dynamic leadership, baseball in Pakistan will reach the new heights. Thanking the PCF high-ups, Fakhar said that he will continue to strive to serve baseball in Pakistan.

Paying a great tribute to Fakhar’s father Syed Khawar Shah late, Moazzam Khan said that Syed Khawar was a great sportsman and organizer and above all, founder of baseball in Pakistan. “With his hard work and dedication, he gave recognition to baseball in Pakistan, and now his soon is following his father’s footsteps in a true manner and taking the game in Pakistan to new heights.”