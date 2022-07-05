PM ‘looks forward to engaging with Biden administration’

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday felicitated the United States on its Independence Day and said the government looked forward to promoting bilateral relations.

“The government looks forward to engaging with the Biden administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade and investment,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said, “It is my pleasure to extend the heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and the government of the United States on their Independence Day”.

Also, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday. During the meeting, the Minister of State briefed the Prime Minister about Pakistan’s participation in the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda. Matter pertaining to foreign affairs and regional diplomacy were also discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the authorities concerned to review the load-shedding policy of gas supply for the factories solely dependent on the commodity for their functioning.

Chairing a review meeting for the promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector, he said the country’s economic stability was linked to addressing the problems faced by the industrial sector. The federal ministers including Minister for Energy Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and Member National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Provincial Minister for Law Malik Ahmed Khan and leading businessmen of textile sector attended the meeting.

| Shehbaz Sharif, Hina Khar discuss regional diplomacy | PM takes notice of

blockage of Jaglot-Skardu road

Directs to revise policy of gas loadshedding

PM Sharif said by extending every possible facilitation to industries, the county would be better able to present its products in the international market. He directed to review gas load-shedding schedule and policy for the factories that entirely relied on gas for their functioning. He also asked the ministers to hold meetings with the delegation of businessmen to resolve their issues.

Unblocking of

landslide-hit

Jaglot-Skardu Road

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to open the Tormak section of the Jaglot-Skardu road on an emergency basis. The prime minister took notice of the situation in view of the difficulties faced by the stranded people and tourists in the area as heavy rainfall and landslide blocked the road for six days during two weeks.

He ordered urgent unblocking of the road with the help of additional machinery and workforce, and also stressed the provision of necessary items to local and foreign tourists. PM Sharif emphasized to pace up the work in view of the travel of residents to their homes ahead of the upcoming occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The Jaglot-Skardu is the main artery for the transportation of fuel and edible items to the adjoining areas. Tourists from different countries are visiting the area by means of flights.

The hotels and tourism-related functionaries had appealed to the prime minister to take notice of prolonged closure of the road.