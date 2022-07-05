PM Shehbaz Takes Notice of Blockage of Jaglot-Skardu Road

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of Jaglot-Skardu road blockage due to land sliding.

According to Prime Minister Office, Shehbaz Sharif directed the Frontier Works Organization to clear the road at Tormik.

The Prime Minister asked the Director General FWO to utilize additional machinery and manpower to open the blocked highway.

He also directed the authorities concerned to make immediate arrangements to look after the foreign tourists besides providing them with the essential items.

Shehbaz Sharif said the demand of essential items increases with the arrival of foreign tourists in the region.

He, therefore, directed to avert shortage of commodities there.

The Prime Minister directed to expedite the process of clearing the road as people are returning to homes on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha.

The road was closed over the last six days due to heavy rains. It is the only land route for supply of oil and edible items to Gilgit Baltistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

13 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: Met Office

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 805 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP

Islamabad

ECP summons Punjab CM for violating code of conduct

Islamabad

Imran threatens to ‘spill the beans’ if pushed to the wall

Islamabad

ECP bars PM from opening water scheme in Thatta

National

Tough contest expected between PTI, PML-N

National

Pakistan, Turkey will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

Islamabad

Centre issues ‘fresh guidelines’ as Covid cases rise ahead of Eid

1 of 10,087

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More