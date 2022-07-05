PM Shehbaz Takes Notice of Blockage of Jaglot-Skardu Road

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of Jaglot-Skardu road blockage due to land sliding.

According to Prime Minister Office, Shehbaz Sharif directed the Frontier Works Organization to clear the road at Tormik.

The Prime Minister asked the Director General FWO to utilize additional machinery and manpower to open the blocked highway.

He also directed the authorities concerned to make immediate arrangements to look after the foreign tourists besides providing them with the essential items.

Shehbaz Sharif said the demand of essential items increases with the arrival of foreign tourists in the region.

He, therefore, directed to avert shortage of commodities there.

The Prime Minister directed to expedite the process of clearing the road as people are returning to homes on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha.

The road was closed over the last six days due to heavy rains. It is the only land route for supply of oil and edible items to Gilgit Baltistan.