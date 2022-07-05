Our Staff Reporter

PMAS-AAUR  organises annual dinner

RAWALPINDI   –    PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi  organised an annual dinner    to promote creativity, boost morale and healthy competition amongst the employees and to pay tribute to the best performers and the retired employees after the two-year hiatus due to the corona pandemic, informed a spokesman on Monday.  The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman attended the event as a chief guest along with all the employees of the University. During the ceremony,  5 research awards amounting to Rs 50,000  each, 13 honorary shields  among senior and retired professors for their contributions, 25 honorary certificates with 10000 rupees cash honorarium to the retired employees of Grade 1 to 16 and 5 certificates of outstanding performance were distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof  Dr  Qamar-uz-Zaman paid tribute to the retiring faculty members and staff for their tireless efforts to make the university great in the field of education. He said that it was the result of the tireless work of all the employees that even in the era of epidemics like Covid-19, Arid Agriculture University had secured projects worth billions of rupees from the provincial and national governments.

While highlighting the importance of the agriculture sector in the country, he said it was the only sector in Pakistan that kept Pakistan economically viable during the Covid-19  epidemic where the world’s largest economies were shaken, he said. He called upon the agricultural experts to play their significant role in solving the serious economic problems facing Pakistan through their qualifications and expertise.

