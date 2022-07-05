Our Staff Reporter

PML-N local leader, supporter booked for aerial firing

RAWALPINDI – Kahuta police have booked a local leader and another supporter of ruling PML-N on charges of resorting to aerial firing with sophisticated weapons during a corner meeting held in connection with electioneering of PP-7 by-polls at Hothla Village, informed sources on Monday.

According to sources, PML-N local leader and former Union Council chairman Hothla , Asad Satti , along with others had organised a corner meeting in connection with electioneering of PP-7  . One of their supporters, namely Shamas ul Haq stood up and started intense aerial firing, spreading shockwaves in the area.   Taking action, police registered a case against the accused and began investigation. So far, police could not arrest the accused, sources said. SDPO Kahuta Circle was not available for his comments.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

23rd Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan Haider

Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

1 of 9,300

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More