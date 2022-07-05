PML-N local leader, supporter booked for aerial firing

RAWALPINDI – Kahuta police have booked a local leader and another supporter of ruling PML-N on charges of resorting to aerial firing with sophisticated weapons during a corner meeting held in connection with electioneering of PP-7 by-polls at Hothla Village, informed sources on Monday.

According to sources, PML-N local leader and former Union Council chairman Hothla , Asad Satti , along with others had organised a corner meeting in connection with electioneering of PP-7 . One of their supporters, namely Shamas ul Haq stood up and started intense aerial firing, spreading shockwaves in the area. Taking action, police registered a case against the accused and began investigation. So far, police could not arrest the accused, sources said. SDPO Kahuta Circle was not available for his comments.