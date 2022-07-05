APP

PO arrested

NOWSHERA – Police on Monday claimed to have arrested proclaimed offender (PO) wanted to Pabbi police in triple murder case during a raid at Kheshgi village.

According to police, accused Irfan son of Gohar resident of Khesgi, wanted in murder of a lawyer and his wife, was arrested alongwith co-accused Pervez.

and started investigation.

District Police Officer Nowshera appreciated SHO Risalpur Saidul Amin Khan and SHO Pabbi Salim Khan for arresting the accused and recovering arms from his possession.

 

