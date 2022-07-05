Our Staff Reporter

Police nab 7 outlaws, recover weapons

ATTOCK    –    Police have arrested seven anti social elements and recovered 3.7 kg  of charas, 04 bottles of   liquor and two illegal  pistols from their possession .

Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

Those arrested include Yasir Sohail r/o Dhok Fateh Attock  , Azmat Ali r/o Nartopa Hazro , Roohullah and Ehsan Ullah both r/o Gharsheen Hasanabdal , Wahid Gul r/o Pindigheb , Ehtisham r/o Mardan and Yasir Khan r/o Safed Dheri Peshawar .

