Police nab 7 outlaws, recover weapons

ATTOCK – Police have arrested seven anti social elements and recovered 3.7 kg of charas, 04 bottles of liquor and two illegal pistols from their possession .

Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

Those arrested include Yasir Sohail r/o Dhok Fateh Attock , Azmat Ali r/o Nartopa Hazro , Roohullah and Ehsan Ullah both r/o Gharsheen Hasanabdal , Wahid Gul r/o Pindigheb , Ehtisham r/o Mardan and Yasir Khan r/o Safed Dheri Peshawar .