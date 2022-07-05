Our Staff Reporter

PPSC takes more steps to ensure merit-based hiring

LAHORE – The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lahore has taken several conducive and concrete steps to ensure a transparent, foolproof and merit based recruitment process. According to a PPSC spokesperson, the commission had started verification of thumb impressions of candidates from Nadra to identify impersonators and jammers were also installed in the examination centers to curb tendency of using mobile/electronic gadgets. It has also improved its vigilance measures in order to identify, apprehend defaulter and prosecution of those candidates was being done by police. In order to curb wrong practices, cases against impersonators and their facilitators were being lodged. The PPSC had revised its mechanism of written examinations/interviews to bring in more transparency and merit-based recruitment. Since July 2021 till now, a total number of 16 FIRs had been registered against candidates involved in cheating, impersonation and use of mobiles/electronic gadgets during examinations.

 

 

 

 

 

