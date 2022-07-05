PTI issues Imran Khan’s election campaign schedule for Punjab by-elections

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday issued a schedule of the party chairman Imran Khan’s tour to Punjab to further accelerate the party’s on-going election campaign for July 17 by-polls on 20 seats of provincial assembly.

According to details, Khan will launch a marathon election campaign from July 7 and he will address 16 public rallies till 15 of this month.

On July 7, ex-premier Khan would kick-off the election campaign and address meetings in PP-158 (Lahore) in the constituency of PTI candidate Akram Usman. He would then address party workers in PP-140 (Sheikhupura).

On July 8, he will address public gatherings in PP-83 (Khushab) and PP-7 (Rawalpindi). On July 9, he will address meetings in PP 125 (Jhang) and PP-202 (Sahiwal). On July 11, he will address rallies at PP-224 and PP-228 in Lodhran; PP-272 and PP-273 in Muzaffargarh, and PP-237 in Bahawalnagar.

On July 12, the PTI chairman will lead rallies in PP-90 (Bakkar) and PP-282 (Layyah). Likewise, on July 13, he will campaign in PP-127( Jhang) as well as in PP-97 (Faisalabad). On July 14, he will address public gatherings in PP-217 (Multan) and PP-288 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

As per the schedule, the PTI chairman would visit Lahore on July 15 and address rallies in three constituencies of PP-167, 168 and 170 respectively.

Ahsan blasts PTI for

making less work on public interest projects

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday criticized the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for paying less attention to public interest projects.

“We are facing short fall in power sector due to weak policies of PTI regime”, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Focus was not given on Gawadar port projects, he said adding that there is a dire need to make speedy progress for deep port projects. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), he said is taking all possible measures to reduce load-shedding by using alternate energy resources. All out efforts are being made to streamline the system in power sector, he added. In reply to a question about mishandling of “Tosha Khana”, he said, PTI leadership had sold the official gifts at low rates. The PTI regime had utilized four year period for making false cases against the rival parties, he regretted. The incumbent government, he said is taking steps to provide relief to masses and for this, various measures have been taken to achieve the objectives.