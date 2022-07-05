PTI nominates Mahmood as candidate for NA-245 by-polls

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday nominated Mahmood Moulvi as a candidate for by-election on NA-245 seat that fell vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, PTI provincial president Ali Zaidi announced that Mahmood Maulvi would be the PTI candidate from NA-245, adding that he has been active in PTI for many years.

Moulvi is considered as one of the ideological leaders of PTI. He has also served as the Senior Vice President of PTI Karachi Division. He was later appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs.