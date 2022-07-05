Agencies

PTI nominates Mahmood as candidate for NA-245 by-polls

KARACHI    –   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday nominated Mahmood Moulvi as a candidate for by-election on NA-245 seat that fell vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, PTI provincial president Ali Zaidi announced that Mahmood Maulvi would be the PTI candidate from NA-245, adding that he has been active in PTI for many years.

Moulvi is considered as one of the ideological leaders of PTI. He has also served as the Senior Vice President of PTI Karachi Division. He was later appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

23rd Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan Haider

Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

1 of 9,302

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More