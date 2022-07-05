PTI writes to SC against Hamza Shehbaz’s ‘relief package’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to take notice of the ‘relief package’ announced by Hamza Shehbaz ahead of the by-polls on 20 Punjab Assembly seats.

According to details, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote a letter to the Registrar of the SC to take notice of the relief package announced by Hamza Shehbaz.

The package is an effort to rig by-elections on July 17 in Punjab, he claimed in the letter.

The letter says that the purpose of the relief package is to use the SC’s decision, made on July 1, to their advantage and rig the elections.

The SC had issued strict orders that the by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats will be free and fair, but the illegitimate CM is violating the orders, he added.

He added that the package has been announced just days before the by-polls to entice the voters.

PTI has serious reservations over Hamza Shehbaz’s individual and official character, he added.

On July 4, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announced to provide free electricity to households that consumed 100 units per month in the last six months.

