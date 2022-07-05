Punjab Imposes Ban on Burning ‘Siri Paye’ on Roads during Eid

The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 on burning “Siri Paye” (body parts of sacrificed animals) on roads and public places during the Eid days.

The Home Department has also imposed a ban on the sale of animals on roadsides, and parks in the province.

Under the direction of Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, the sale and purchase of animals were banned except in the place designated in this regard.

The ban on burning animal parts on the roads will apply from July 4 to July 12 (the third day of Eid).

A notification has also been issued regarding this.

Additional Chief Secretary has directed that strict legal action will be taken against traders and buyers who do not comply with Section 144 in the province of Punjab.

