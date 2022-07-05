Staff Reporter

Rahimyar Khan to host Open Division kabaddi match on 12th

LAHORE    –    Rahimyar Khan Green team will lock horns with Rahimyar Khan White team in an Open Division kabaddi match in Chak No 139-Alf, Rahimyar Khan (RYK) on the 3rd day of Eid ul Azha, July 12 (Tuesday). Senior kabaddi player Ghazanfer Bajwa is the coach of Rahimyar Khan Green team while M Rafi will be the coach of Rahimyar Khan White team. Former MPAs Mehmood ul Hasan Cheema and Mian Imtiaz Ahmed will be the guests of honour on this occasion. The Organizing and Coordination Committee of kabaddi match is consisted of Liaqat Ali, Nasir Nussain, Abid Bajwa, Sajid Bajwa, Asif Hussain, Anser Bajwa, Abid Hussain Jatt, Kashif Goraya, Mukhtar Ahmed Babbi, Ahsan Pervaiz and Faisal Cheema. Abrar Heera and Asif Randhawa will amuse the large gathering through their entertaining commentary at the Open Division kabaddi match. Chief organiser Liaqat Ali said that all the arrangements have been completed for the nerve-wrecking kabaddi encounter. Deputy Chief organiser Nasir Nussain informed that the upcoming kabaddi clash between Rahimyar Khan Green and White teams will play a key role in the promotion of kabaddi game across the Bahawalpur Division.

