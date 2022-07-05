Staff Reporter

Rangers arrest three robbers

KARACHI   –    Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence based operations conducted in Lalukhet and Liaquatabad areas arrested three of a robbers gang involved in recent robbery with a cash van of a multinational company. According to spokesperson for Rangers on Monday, they arrested ring leader of the gang who was involved in molesting and blackmailing women by offering them jobs and making their inappropriate videos.

The arrested identified as Tehseen alias Goda, gang leader, Shakeel Pathan alias Shakeel Swati and Talha Swati alias Talha Motta confessed committing various robberies in SITE area, Orangi Town and Nazimabad areas.

The Rangers also recovered arms used in robberies from their possession.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

