Rangers playing key role in engaging youth in healthy sports activities: Brig Altaf 

LAHORE – Brigadier Altaf Ahmed, Sector Commander, Sachal Rangers, has said that Pakistan Rangers is playing its full role in providing facilities to the youth in Karachi for healthy activities and will continue this noble casue. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Ittehad Social and Sports Welfare Organization. The delegation was led by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President, Karachi Basketball Association while other members were sports patron Haji Abdul Bari and eminent jurist Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv. Talking to the delegation, Brig Altaf said: “In the Central District, where the youth is participating in educational activities, the playgrounds have also been settled by our youth. On behalf of myself and Pakistan Rangers, I assure the youth and everyone living in Central District that Pakistan Rangers will always do whatever it can to help the youth and the people of Central District.” On the request of the delegation, he accepted the invitation to participate in the Independence Day celebrations on August 14 as a special guest while also accepted the invitation to participate in the exhibition match to be played between Commissioner Karachi XI and DG Rangers XI on September 7 at North Nazimabad Gymkhana. On the occasion, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Pakistan Rangers for taking steps to maintain an atmosphere of peace, love and brotherhood in Karachi and to promote sports. He also paid tributes to Rangers especially Brig Altaf for successfully organizing the International Tape Ball Cricket Tournament at Nazimabad Eid Gah Ground.