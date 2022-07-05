Rawalpindi police fail to nab car thieves gang

RAWALPINDI – Police have failed in providing justice to a poor taxi driver after he was robbed by two dacoits pretending to be passengers on June 28, informed sources on Monday.

Taxi cab along with cash, mobile phones and other documents have been snatched from Gohar Khan by two dacoits at gunpoint at Misyari, a suburb of Murree. Before fleeing from the crime scene, the dacoits also tortured the driver and threw him into ditch.

Locals alerted Rescue 15 and National Highways and Motorway police about the occurrence of the incident; sources added.

Unfortunately, the officials of police station Murree started delaying tactics in filing First Information Report (FIR) against the accused on complaint of victim, they said.

Gohar Khan, a resident of Pirwadhai, when contacted by The Nation, said that two men hired his taxi cab on rent for Misyari from Mandi Morr, Islamabad on June 28, 2022.

Upon arrival in Misyari, he said, the duo whipped up pistols and started beating him up mercilessly, threw him down in a ditch and fled with his taxi cab.