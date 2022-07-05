APP

Rupee gains 28 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD    –    Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 28 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 204.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 204.84. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 203.9 and Rs 205.9 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro depreciated by 49 paisas and closed at Rs 213.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 213.80. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of 69 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 247.78 as compared to its last closing of Rs 248.47. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisas to close at Rs 55.69 and Rs 54.50 respectively.

