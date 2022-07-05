APP

Search operation for missing French paraglider underway

ISLAMABAD – Search and rescue operation is underway to find a French paraglider pilot who went missing after a jump in Duikar village, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The French paraglider Savall Xavier Alain Francois took off with two Spanish paragliders. “But soon after taking the flight from a peak he went missing at around 4:00pm on Saturday. The Spanish paragliders however landed safely in Ganish valley, Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan,” Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) told APP on Monday.

According to Haidri, police and local volunteers rushed to the site, but the paraglider was located yet. Now a helicopter is also taking part to track the missing paraglider, he said.

The paragliders had arrived in Hunza late last month and stayed in a local hotel.

Pakistan’s sparsely populated region Gilgit-Baltistan is home to some of the top peaks and a major tourist destination.

A large number of tourists visit the region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding and other sports.

 

