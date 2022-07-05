Security guard killed as dacoits loot Rs6.6m from petrol pump cashier

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Dacoits killed a security guard of a petrol pump and injured the cashier escaped after looting Rs6.6 million cash on national highway near a large town Zahirpir of tehsil Khanpur some 60 kms from here on Monday. As per details the two employees,security guard Tahir 33 and cashier Abdul Rehman 38 of Sika Petroleum Zahirpir were on their way on Car No.ASP-883 to bank for depositing cash worth Rs6.6 million. But as they left the petrol pump,three dacoits intercepted them on gun point. But when the employees resisted,the dacoits opened fire on them as a result security guard died on the spot while the cashier was critically injured and shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital RYK. Dacoits also looted a tube well shop of local leader Mian Shahbaz the other day at busiest road of Zahirpir and took away cash of Rs1.2 million. The traders of Zahirpir immediately closed all markets to protest the increasing crime incidents in their area and also announced a strike call soon. Police spokesperson Saif Ali Wains said that DPO Akhtar Farooq took notice of the crime and instructed ASP to look into the matter.