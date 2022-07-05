Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday reviewed the contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha in a high level meeting. The IGP ordered that overall security measures at venues of Eid prayers, mosques and Imam Bargahs should be made very solid and extraordinary, according to a spokesperson for IGP Sindh. Registered organisations/ welfare organisations and other stakeholders should be taken into confidence, he directed. Sindh police chief instructed that all necessary steps should be taken to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. Besides, he also asked to enhance the security arrangements on the routes and thoroughfares leading to cattle market at police station level. The officers concerned were also directed to strengthen security at all major highways of the province by ensuring extraordinary checking at entry and exit points. The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Karachi, Zonal DIGPs and district SSPs of Karachi while DIGPs and district SSPs of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas range participated through video link.