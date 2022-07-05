APP

Stock market loses 282 points

ISLAMABAD     –    The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 282.16 points, a negative change of 0.68 percent, closing at 41,348.19 points against 41,630.35 points on the last working day. A total of 86,619,229 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 154,030,533 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.048 billion against Rs 4.031 billion on last trading day. As many as 303 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 88 of them recorded gain and 197 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Sui North Gas with a volume of 12,474,522 shares and price per share of Rs 36.4, Agritech Limited with volume of 8,093,000  and price per share of Rs 6.74 and Pak Refinery with volume of 4,387,325  and price per share of Rs 16.91. Safofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 86.13 per share, closing at Rs 1,234.61 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs76.40 to Rs1,178.90.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

23rd Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan Haider

Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

1 of 11,378

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More