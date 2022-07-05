Timeline of leaked audio, video tapes

ISLAMABAD – The recent leaked audio of former first lady Bushra Bibi is the latest one in the country’s long history of leaked videos and audios of politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats and judges.

Pakistan plunged into many controversies in the past due to these leaks but this always remained a mystery as to who were perpetrators of such acts.

However, the country’s intelligence agencies had also remained under criticism for their alleged role in phone taping and video making. The political governments had also been facing allegations for using the agencies against their political opponents for this purpose.

In 2022, a leaked audio went viral on social media in which the daughter of property tycoon Malik Riaz was allegedly conversing with another person about giving a costly ring to Bushra Bibi through her friend Farah Khan.

In 2021, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in an audio leak was heard saying that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had to be sentenced irrespective of the fact that they were guilty or not.

In November 2021, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also caught in the controversy of leaks after two audio clips of her were leaked to the social media. In one clip, she was talking with another person over media management when her party was in power.

In another audio clip, Maryam was heard issuing instructions to someone not to release government advertisements to certain TV channels that are not toeing her party’s policy. She herself had confirmed the authenticity of the clip.

The same year, the PML-N leader and former governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair came under the scrutiny of social media when a video was leaked to social media in which he was allegedly found in an objectionable condition with some unknown woman. He had denied the contents of the video.

In February 2021, a video of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPAs was leaked before the Senate election in which they were allegedly getting money for voting for the PPP candidates in the 2018 polls of the upper house of parliament.

During the Senate election, a video of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son made rounds on social media in which he was seen telling two MNAs how to waste their Senate vote.

In 2014 during the sit-in of PTI, an audio was leaked to the internet in which then PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi could be heard telling PTI chief Imran Khan that they had completed to make the protest successful.

In 1990s, an audio of former justice Malik Qayyum was leaked to the media in which he was allegedly getting instructions from then government about fixing political opponents in corruption cases.