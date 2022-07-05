Tourists get stranded on return from Shandur Polo Festival

Thousands of tourists stuck due to flood as authorities fail to construct roads, ensure other facilities for tourists in Shandur



peshawar – While Shandur Polo Festival concluded on July 3, thousands of tourists from various areas of the country remained stranded in Laspur valley due to flood.

A local resident from the area said that one vehicle of tourists was washed away by floodwater in Shedas area while the rest of the tourists avoided crossing the water and had to wait for the while night when the main route was submerged in water.

Samiuddin, from Chitral, told The Nation by phone that after the tourists left Shandur, they reached Laspur valley but they got stranded as the route was flooded.

“Due to hot weather, glaciers teared-off in the area and as a result the nullahs and rivers have been overflowing for the last several days,” he added.

He also said that on Monday, some people were able to leave the area as the flood stopped briefly while thousands of tourists were still stranded.

Ihsan Tahir, a tourist having reached Shandur from Lahore, said that the Murree incident could have repeated, had the local people not arrived for tourists’ assistance in the area.

“Chitrali people helped us by providing us space to spend night in their homes and also extending other help. The Murree incident could have repeated if the locals had not provided help,” he added.

According to reports, more than Rs10 million had been allocated for the Shandur Polo Festival. Local people and tourists condemned the dilapidated roads and said that money needed to be spent on roads and other facilities for tourists in the area and little money should have been allocated for security as the area is normally peaceful.

Meanwhile, a journalist Khurram told this correspondent that the roads were very poor and tourists faced problems in travel. Also, he complained that many were asked to leave the festival on the final (third) day because of the arrival of VIPs for concluding ceremony.

“We are lucky to have escaped and reached Peshawar Sunday night,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Gilgit-Baltistan was defeated by Chitral-A as the three-day celebration came to an end with a spectacular game of free-style polo at the highest venue on earth.

Chitral-A beat Gilgit-Baltistan-A team to win the three-day free-style polo tournament.

The event was played at the packed polo field, which is located at an elevation of 12,500 feet, with youthful players from GB appearing to dominate as they scored goals in fast succession. However, the seasoned Chitral-A players maintained their composure, and they remained triumphant at the end.