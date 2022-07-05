US special representative calls on governor

LAHORE – US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and discussed bilateral trade and investment during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday. Both the dignitaries also discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States. Regional policy lead for the US International Development Finance Cooperation Gaia Self and Political/Economic Chief of US Consulate Lahore Kathleen Gibilsico were also present on the occasion. Governor Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan values its long standing relationship with the United States, adding that joint ventures are needed to further strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in the field of trade. He underscored the need to further enhance trade relations between the two countries, adding that there is huge potential of trade opportunities for the US investors in Pakistan. He said that improvement in education and health sectors, resolving energy crisis and eradication of poverty are the priorities of the incumbent government. The governor said the current government had re-launched the ‘Women on Wheels’ project to empower women in Punjab. He said various training courses were being conducted in the Technical and Vocational Training Institute for the empowerment of women. US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed, speaking on the occasion, said US companies are interested in investing in various sectors including technology.

He said there are vast opportunities between Pakistan and the US to increase trade and investment.