Wasay expresses anger over appointment of Ahad Cheema as ‘focal person’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay while attending a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works recorded strong protest over appointment of bureaucrat turned politician Ahad Cheema as ‘focal person’ on the affairs of a housing scheme of his ministry.

The Senate committee that met on Monday with Senator Haji Hidayatullah in the chair was also attended by other members and senior officers of the concerned ministry along with its attached departments and agencies. Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matter related to the murder of two locals over getting possession for the Park Road Scheme of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority located at Moza Tamma and Mariyan came under discussion.

Director General Housing Authority Tariq Rasheed told the committee that his organisation officials were not present on ground as taking possession was the duty of district administration.

He was, however, rebutted by Senator Fida Muhammad Khan, who said if it will be proved that your officers were present on spot than I will request to lodge an FIR against you in police.

The committee was informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the incident and made his Special Assistant on Establishment Ahad Cheema as the focal person on the issue.

At this point, Maulana Abdul Wasay intervened and expressed his anger over the move made by the Prime Minister and said, “I made it clear to the Prime Minister that we are not under Ahad Cheema and will take our decisions independently.”

Meanwhile, matters related to slow pace of work on the Kashmir Avenue Apartments G-13 and other projects launched under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme also came under discussion.

DG Housing Authority informed the committee that currently the Kashmir Avenue Apartments are in the execution phase and overall completion was 16 percent.

The committee expressed its concerns over slow progress. It was informed that unprecedented price hike in construction material has caused delay in these projects.

The committee was informed that the Ministry of Housing and Works is doing all-out efforts to reach an amicable resolution and it has forwarded a summary in this regards to the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

The committee directed the ministry that details of all outsourced parties working on different projects may be submitted to it for a thorough analysis.