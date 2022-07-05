Wheat smuggling attempt foiled: 500 bags seized

MULTAN – District administration foiled an attempt of wheat smuggling and seized a truck loaded with more than 500 wheat bags during a raid conducted here at Jalalpur Pirwala on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo, the District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmed Javed along with team raided Jalalpur Pirwala interchange and captured a truck loaded with over 500 wheat bags. The wheat was going to be smuggled at other provinces violating the government instruction regarding ban on smuggling of wheat to other provinces. Speaking on the occasion, DFC Ahmed Javed said that food department have set up pickets at entry and exit points of the district in order to prevent wheat smuggling. He said that the department was monitoring supply of wheat and flour in the district.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan (Division) Engineer Amir Khattak directed officials concerned to make ideal arrangements of cleanliness and proper drainage of water especially during rains expected on occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Commissioner for ideal cleanliness arrangement on Eid ul Azha

A meeting was held here under chairmanship of Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak to review arrangements for sanitation and drainage in view of rains. The meeting was participated by officials from WASA and Waste Management Company. Commissioner Amir Khattak said that waste management company should ensure top quality cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha. “In case of monsoon rains, holidays of WASA officers and other officials will be stand canceled. WASA should keep all machinery active. Rain water should be drained immediately from all major highways and low-lying areas. The machinery should be functional and generators should be kept ready for disposal of water.”

DC Multan said that the administration would monitor the company’s performance in the field. As many as 2000 plastic bags will be distributed in each union council. All sanitary workers will be provided food in the field so that cleaning is not delayed. Similarly, 2300 workers of the company will perform duty on Eid ul Azha. About 491 workers are being recruited through third party, he said adding citizens can register their complaints on toll free number 1139. MD WASA Qaiser Raza informed that 15 disposal stations, 10 lift stations and 36 generators are operational. Third party inspection has been done. Similarly, de-silting of sewerage lines has also been completed. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq, Manager Operations Anwarul Haq and concerned officers were also present.