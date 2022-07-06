1122 emergency service to be started next year in Hyderabad: DC

HYDERABAD – Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has informed that 1122 emergency service will be started in the city in the next year in order to meet any emergency and rescue the citizens of the historic city. Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also holding the additional post of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority has informed this while talking to members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat late on Tuesday evening.

The launching of 1122 service in Hyderabad is to provide rescue and relief service to the citizens in case of emergency, he said and added that efforts are underway to start functioning of this service in the next year. The Deputy Commissioner informed that all out efforts were being made to ensure cleanliness and provide a healthy atmosphere in the historic city. An agreement had been signed to launch a solid waste management programme from the next month of August, he informed that with the start of the service, effective operation of lifting of garbage from roads and streets of the city will be carried out.

He informed that water filtration plant SITE area has also been made functional and it would be handed over soon to Water and Sanitation Agency. “Water quality in Hyderabad is comparatively better than Karachi”, he said and admitted that water supply services and drainage system has been affected but it is because of the shortfall being experienced by the management.

He however called upon the citizens to pay service charges of WASA so that the management could be able to continue its operation of supplying clean and safe water and maintenance of the drainage system of the city.

About the issues being faced by the business community, the Deputy Commissioner assured that all genuine demands will be fulfilled adding that the grievances of the owners of marriage halls and gardens will also be resolved soon. The issues of fruit markets would also be resolved on priority basis, he assured.

In order to ensure effective traffic management, he said that besides flyovers, the underpasses are also essential so that the citizens could take a sigh of relief from traffic jams at different points of the city. He also sought cooperation of the business community for refurbishment and beautification of green belts and roundabouts of

Hyderabad.

In his welcome address, the HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issues being faced by the business community and hoped due consideration would help in facilitating the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad.