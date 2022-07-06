News Desk

13 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 were injured as monsoon rains wreak havoc in different parts of Balochistan.

According to sources, 13 persons, including women and children, were killed in incidents related to electrocution and wall collapse in different parts of Province. At least 10 persons died in Quetta alone due to rain-related incidents.

The PDMA Balochistan has declared emergency in Quetta due to heavy monsoon rains.

The rescue workers made hectic efforts to provide timely relief to the affected people in Sariab, Pashtoonabad, Nawan Killi, Kharotabad and other parts of the provincial capital, PDMA DG Naseer Ahmed Nasar said. He said rains have damaged more than houses in Quetta.

