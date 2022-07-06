Our Staff Reporter

5 police officers transferred, posted

ISLAMABAD  – The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory has issued transfer and posting orders of five senior police officers here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Qurat Ul Ain Malik, Additional Commissioner/G, Director Administration, he added. According to him, the Chief Commissioner appointed Maria Mehmood, PSP/BS-19, who was awaiting posting, as SSP/Law and Order with additional charge of AIG/General. He added Lt Cdr (Retd) Yasir Afridi, PSP/BS-19, who was serving as SSP/CTD, has been transferred and posted as AIG Special Branch whereas Capt (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, PSP/BS-18, was appointed as SSP/CTD (in Ops). Likewise, SP Security PM House Sardar Ghulam Mustafa was transferred and appointed as SSP Security in Ops with an additional charge for three months.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: Met Office

Islamabad

MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP

Islamabad

ECP summons Punjab CM for violating code of conduct

Islamabad

Imran threatens to ‘spill the beans’ if pushed to the wall

Islamabad

ECP bars PM from opening water scheme in Thatta

National

Tough contest expected between PTI, PML-N

National

Pakistan, Turkey will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

Islamabad

Centre issues ‘fresh guidelines’ as Covid cases rise ahead of Eid

Islamabad

Flood alerts issued amid more monsoon rain forecast

Islamabad

PM lauds rescue teams for saving children stranded in flooded Korang Nullah

1 of 2,975

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More