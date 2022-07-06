5 police officers transferred, posted

ISLAMABAD – The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory has issued transfer and posting orders of five senior police officers here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Qurat Ul Ain Malik, Additional Commissioner/G, Director Administration, he added. According to him, the Chief Commissioner appointed Maria Mehmood, PSP/BS-19, who was awaiting posting, as SSP/Law and Order with additional charge of AIG/General. He added Lt Cdr (Retd) Yasir Afridi, PSP/BS-19, who was serving as SSP/CTD, has been transferred and posted as AIG Special Branch whereas Capt (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, PSP/BS-18, was appointed as SSP/CTD (in Ops). Likewise, SP Security PM House Sardar Ghulam Mustafa was transferred and appointed as SSP Security in Ops with an additional charge for three months.