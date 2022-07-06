Amnesty International ‘alarmed’ over journalist Imran Riaz’s arrest

Amnesty International said it is “alarmed” by the news circulating about the arrest of journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz in Pakistan a day prior.

Urging the authorities to “stop punishing dissenting voices”, Amnesty said in a tweet that it has been a “worrying trend in Pakistan for many years”.

