Our Staff Reporter

Arrested terrorist used woman for KU attack: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Tuesday that that the terrorist detained by CTD used to spy on the Chinese teachers on the order of Khalil Baloch and he used the woman Shari Baloch for the suicide attack in Karachi University.
Addressing a press conference, he said that CDT had arrested Dad Bakhsh, mastermind of the Karachi suicide attack and sleeper cell. He said that her husband and trainer utilized psychological condition of the women. “After the attack, the terrorist fled to Balochistan. The accused has also confessed to having opened fire on the Chinese engineers,” he added.
Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab the woman was not alone at the time of the suicide attack and another person was also present there. “All four accused of the suicide attack on the Chinese teachers have been identified. On the other hand, an anti-terrorism court has remanded the arrested terrorist in custody of the security agencies till July 16.

