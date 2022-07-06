Attempt to smuggle 39 tons fertilizer foiled 

KHYBER – An attempt to smuggle 39 tons fertilizer, a contraband item from Pakistan to Afghanistan was foiled by the customs officials at Torkham on Tuesday.

Additional Collector Torkham Muhammad Tayyab while sharing details said that on a tip of, a team of custom officials was formed to fail the smuggling bid.

During routine duty in the export terminal, an Afghanistan bound trailer container (1663-KBL) was stopped for examination. During search 780 bags of urea, loaded in the container, were recovered. The custom officials also arrested an allegedly smuggler identified as Anwar Sadat, an Afghan national and the seized item and the truck was taken into legal custody.

Under the Custom Control Act 1959 and 2022 the case was lodged, the official said.