Staff Reporter

Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for 7 days

KARACHI      –    An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi Tuesday granted police seven-day remand of former feder­al minister and MQM leader Babar Ghauri. The police ar­rested Ghauri at the airport as he returned to country late Monday night. The po­lice produced the ex-federal minister before the court on Tuesday and sought his re­mand. Ghauri was brought to court amid tight security, seated in the front seat of the police vehicle, and the police refrained from handcuffing the MQM leader. In court, po­lice told the judge that Ghau­ri was suspected of facili­tating a provocative speech and a case was registered against him at the SITE Su­per Highway police station. After hearing the police’s ar­guments, the court awarded them a seven-day remand of Ghauri. Speaking to report­ers after the hearing, Ghau­ri said that the case against him is baseless and that had there been any truth in the allegations, he would not have returned. In a sepa­rate development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted Ghauri a nine-day protective bail in the National Account­ability Bureau and Federal Investigation cases, prohib­iting the watchdogs from ar­resting him.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Four booked for torturing PTI activist in Lahore’s PP-167

Islamabad

National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

Islamabad

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

1 of 9,342

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More