Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for 7 days

KARACHI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi Tuesday granted police seven-day remand of former feder­al minister and MQM leader Babar Ghauri. The police ar­rested Ghauri at the airport as he returned to country late Monday night. The po­lice produced the ex-federal minister before the court on Tuesday and sought his re­mand. Ghauri was brought to court amid tight security, seated in the front seat of the police vehicle, and the police refrained from handcuffing the MQM leader. In court, po­lice told the judge that Ghau­ri was suspected of facili­tating a provocative speech and a case was registered against him at the SITE Su­per Highway police station. After hearing the police’s ar­guments, the court awarded them a seven-day remand of Ghauri. Speaking to report­ers after the hearing, Ghau­ri said that the case against him is baseless and that had there been any truth in the allegations, he would not have returned. In a sepa­rate development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted Ghauri a nine-day protective bail in the National Account­ability Bureau and Federal Investigation cases, prohib­iting the watchdogs from ar­resting him.