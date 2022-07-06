Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for 7 days
KARACHI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi Tuesday granted police seven-day remand of former federal minister and MQM leader Babar Ghauri. The police arrested Ghauri at the airport as he returned to country late Monday night. The police produced the ex-federal minister before the court on Tuesday and sought his remand. Ghauri was brought to court amid tight security, seated in the front seat of the police vehicle, and the police refrained from handcuffing the MQM leader. In court, police told the judge that Ghauri was suspected of facilitating a provocative speech and a case was registered against him at the SITE Super Highway police station. After hearing the police’s arguments, the court awarded them a seven-day remand of Ghauri. Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Ghauri said that the case against him is baseless and that had there been any truth in the allegations, he would not have returned. In a separate development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted Ghauri a nine-day protective bail in the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation cases, prohibiting the watchdogs from arresting him.