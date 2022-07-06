Buzdar’s principal secy Tahir Khurshid skips ACE appearance

Tahir Khurshid, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, Wednesday skipped his appearance before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) despite the issuance of a notice to him.

The ACE Punjab on Tuesday had summoned Tahir Khurshid at 11am on Wednesday (today) for interrogation about the allegations of taking bribes against him.

It is to be noted here that Tahir Khurshid was accused of taking bribes for transfers and postings of officers. He was also accused of taking bribes for awarding road tenders.

Both, Tahir Khurshid and C&W Chief Engineer Wasim Tariq, were accused of taking millions of rupees as bribe.

The ACE had arrested Wasim Tariq last month.