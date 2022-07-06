News Desk

Cabinet didn’t approve Rs7.91 hike in power tariff: Khurram Dastagir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir said on Wednesday while rejecting the speculations, said that the cabinet didn’t approve the recommendation of NEPRA to increase the price of electricity by Rs7.91.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that following the current rain spell, the electricity supply situation has improved as the Tarbela dam is at its optimal production of 3,684 megawatts of electricity as compared to only 1100 MW on the 1st of this month.

He said there is an average electricity shortfall of 4000 to 5000 MW.

Dastgir went on to say that refueling of the K2 nuclear power plant is underway and will be completed soon adding 1100 MW of electricity to the national grid. He said this will further reduce load shedding in the country.

The minister refuted the speculations about an increase in the price of electricity saying the government has not increased prices so far though there was a proposal from NEPRA.

