CCPO calls for ‘security measures’ ahead of by-elections in city

LAHORE – The capital city police have chalked out a compre­hensive security plan to maintain peace and ensure safety of citizens on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Is­suing directions to all operational heads regarding the security arrangements during a meeting held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, CCPO La­hore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that more than 8,000 police officers and officials would per­form security duty on upcoming Eidul Azha.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, SSP Opera­tions Mustansar Feroze, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SP Security Rashid Hydayat, SP Dolphin Squad Syed Aziz, all divisional SPs Operations, SDPOs, SHOs and related officers attended the meeting.

Kamyana said security would be made more tightened. More than 5,000 mosques in the city have been categorized according to their sensitiv­ity. All mosques, imambargahs, religious places, public parks and other important places would be provided maximum security on Eid, he added.

The CCPO said that strict monitoring would be ensured through CCTV cameras and special surveillance teams. Dolphin squad and police response unit teams along with vehicles of po­lice stations would ensure effective patrolling. He said that search and sweep operations, geo fencing, biometric verification and data entry through hotel eye and other police IT systems had already been ensured to avoid any untoward situation. He directed to take precautionary mea­sures against the accused with previous criminal record of one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite fly­ing before arrival of Eidul Azha.

Kamyana also ordered initiating immediate crackdown against those involved in selling kites and strings. He said that in case of setting up of illegal cattle markets or sale points in any place other than the places designated by the district government, immediate FIRs should be registered against the owners without any discrimination.

The CCPO urged that peaceful election cam­paign and security measures should be ensured in all the four constituencies of the forthcoming by-elections and the code of conduct of the Elec­tion Commission and the government’s ban on carrying weapons should be implemented in let­ter and spirit. Effective measures should be taken for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders while search and combing operations should be continued as per routine in the city, he added. All the vehicles, motorcycles and persons should be thoroughly checked at exit and entrance points of the city, he directed.

Lahore Police have also deputed more than 1,000 police officers and officials at all the 13 cattle selling points of the city designated special cattle markets as well as ‘Police Help Desks’ have been established to facilitate cattle dealers and citizens, he added.