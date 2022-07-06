Coalition govt saves country from bankruptcy: Khawaja Saad

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that the coalition government’s tough decisions have saved the country from bankruptcy.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Advisor to the PM Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khawaja said that the country was on verge of bankruptcy but the coalition government took difficult decisions by putting their politics at stake and saved the country from default.

Taking a dig at PTI chairman, Khwaja said that Imran Khan’s purpose behind introducing the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was to give him a two-thirds majority in the House, adding that Imran Khan was planning a dictatorial style of government by repealing the 73rd constitution.

While speaking about the Eidul Azha relief package to Railways passengers, he said that the fares of all classes of all trains are being reduced by 30% on all three days of Eid.

On the other hand, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Imran Khan destroyed the economy, and we are in a difficult time but we are giving the targeted subsidies to the masses despite such pressure.