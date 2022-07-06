Dr. Selami Kilic calls on Balighur Rehman

LAHORE – Director-General of EU and Foreign Affairs, Turk­ish Ministry of Health Dr Selami Kilic called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and discussed enhancing bilateral coop­eration in the health sec­tor during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday. Turkish Consul General in Lahore Emir Ozbay and a Turkish del­egation were also present during the meeting which discussed holding of Pak Medica Expo and Health Business Forum. The gov­ernor said the historic fra­ternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were based on love, brother­hood and mutual respect, adding that Turkey was the most trusted and sin­cere friend of Pakistan and the current government had given a new dimen­sion to these relations. He said there were ample opportunities to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health, education, busi­ness, infrastructure and communication. He added that there was the need for exchange of delega­tions of experts between the two countries.