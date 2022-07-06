Dr. Selami Kilic calls on Balighur Rehman
LAHORE – Director-General of EU and Foreign Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Health Dr Selami Kilic called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the health sector during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday. Turkish Consul General in Lahore Emir Ozbay and a Turkish delegation were also present during the meeting which discussed holding of Pak Medica Expo and Health Business Forum. The governor said the historic fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were based on love, brotherhood and mutual respect, adding that Turkey was the most trusted and sincere friend of Pakistan and the current government had given a new dimension to these relations. He said there were ample opportunities to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health, education, business, infrastructure and communication. He added that there was the need for exchange of delegations of experts between the two countries.